BRS will provide mid-day meals to madarsa students: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao assured that the BRS government will consider providing mid-day meals, breakfast and uniforms to children in madarsas.

During a meeting at a Minority Athmiya Sammelanam in Sangareddy on Thursday, November 23, Harish Rao gave the assurance on request made by Muslim minorities.

He also highlighted the absence of curfews, the launch of Shadi Mubarak and the establishment of minority residential schools as key achievements of the BRS government.

Harish Rao further mentioned the provision of an honorarium of Rs 5000 each to 17,000 Imams in the state and disclosed plans for constructing Shadhi Khana (Wedding function hall) for minority communities in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet, with an estimated budget of Rs 2 crore.

Mopeds for toddy tappers

Harish Rao in another meeting with the Goud Community, promised to supply mopeds to toddy tappers across Telangana to help them to carry toddy on their vehicles.

Recalling how they have distributed the two-wheelers to help the Mudiraj community sell fish, The BRS minister said that they will launch a similar scheme to help the toddy toppers after the elections.

Elaborating on the initiatives launched by the BRS government for the welfare of toddy tappers, Harish Rai understood they have waived the tax for tapping the toddy besides allowing the toddy tappers to run their business without giving any bribes.

He claimed that the BRS was providing the Goud community with political opportunities, citing the appointment of Srinivas Goud as a minister and Swamy Goud as Telangana’s first chairman of the Legislative Council by the CM.

He further said that the government will install the Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud statue on the Tank Bund to honour him and the community.

Speaking of elections. Harish Rao said that the Congress Sangareddy candidate would surely lose this time because he never even visited the Constituency while the people were struggling.

“Even though BRS leader Chinta Prabhakar lost, he spent his time among people in Sangareddy and looked for avenues to continue serving them,” the minister pointed out praising.