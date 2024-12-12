BRS will rename Congress named institutions once in power: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has accused the Congress government in Telangana of engaging in attention diversion politics to mask its failures.

He emphasized that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will oppose any efforts to undermine Telangana’s rich culture and heritage, asserting that the current administration is pushing the state into a crisis due to its mismanagement.

KTR announced that if BRS comes to power, it will rename schemes, organizations, and institutions currently named after Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

In an open letter addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR criticized the Congress government for allegedly attempting to erase symbols of Telangana culture, such as the removal of Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar from the state emblem.

He also pointed out that a statue of Rajiv Gandhi was placed where a statue of Telangana Thalli should have been erected.

KTR stated, “The BRS government has never resorted to actions like changing the name of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport or shifting Indira Gandhi statues; instead, we focused on reconstructing Telangana over the past ten years.”

He called chief minister A Revanth Reddy to apologize to the people for his administration’s failures and urged him to fulfil the promises made during the 2023 assembly elections.