BRS women leaders protest, seek action against Bandi Sanjay’s son

Hyderabad: Women leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from Qutbullapur protested against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, on Sunday, May 10, and sought strict action against him.

The protest was held at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station where the protestors urged the government to show solidarity with the minor survivor. In a video shared online, the protestors raised slogans such as “justice should be served to the girl” and ” Bandi Sanjay’s son should be arrested.”

They stressed that justice be served to the survivor since she is a resident of Qutbullapur.

Women leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from Qutbullapur protested against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, on Sunday, May 10, and sought strict action against him.



The protest was held at the Pet Basheerabad… pic.twitter.com/wCCtzenJXg — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 10, 2026

Bandi Sanjay’s son booked under POCSO Act

The protest by BRS comes two day after Bageerath was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, May 8.

A report by The South First stated that, as per a senior police official, the FIR was registered at Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act.

The report further states that the complainant, a girl aged around 17, alleged that she was made to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions.

Bageerath’s counter-complaint

On May 8 itself, the accused Bageerath filed a counter-complaint stating that the minor girl and her parents resorted to intimidation and extortion.

In his complaint, Bageerath said he met the girl through common friends and that the two developed a friendly relationship over time, with the families socialising together and travelling to temples in Vijayawada, Arunachalam, and Tirumala.

He alleged that the girl’s parents subsequently pressured him to marry her and, on his refusal, threatened to file criminal cases against him. He said he paid the girl’s father Rs 50,000 on one occasion but that the family then demanded Rs 5 crore, with the girl’s mother allegedly threatening suicide if the amount was not paid.

He also alleged that some of his friends had faced similar issues with the same family and had lodged a complaint at Nirmal Police Station in Adilabad district in April 2026. Bageerath urged the police to investigate the threats and provide him protection.