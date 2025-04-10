BRS writes to forest department over Kancha Gachibowli land

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, April 10, addressed a representation to the Telangana forest department urging them to protect the biodiversity at Kancha Gachibowli.

The representation comes amid the Telangana government’s plan to auction the 400 acres of the land. “The Telangana government claims ownership of the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land. The land was handed over to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for development and auction to rise around Rs 30,000 crore through the sale of the land for setting up of employment-generating units and other uses. TGIIC issued a request for proposal on these aspects on February 28, 2025,” the representation read.

The BRS claimed that the 400-acre land was neither surveyed nor demarcated. Adding that no

Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) was carried out, despite the fact that the land possesses more than 0.4 canopy density, abundant tree cover, a rich landscape with water bodies such as ‘Peacock Lake’, and significant biodiversity. “This pristine area acts as a vital ecological lung space amidst the

densely built-up urban region of Hyderabad,” stated BRS.

The representation added that the government and the authorities have also violated the Wildlife

Protection Act 1972 by destructing the habitat of the IUCN Red listed scheduled 1 and 2 wild animals like Peafowl, Spotted Deer, Snakes, Wild Boars, Porcupine, Monitory Lizard, Star Tortoise, Indian Chameleon, the most vulnerable fish eating Eagle, Indian Rock Python, Woolly necked Stork, Painted Stork, Spot Billed Pelicans, Black Headed Ibis, Oriental Darter, Black Tailed Godwit, Rever Tern, Tyler’s Leaf Warbler, Hyderabad Tree Trunk Spider, Pochard, India Hoopoe, Kingfisher, Parakeets, many types of Frogs, Millepedes and Centipedes, Scorpions, and butterflies.

The representation further claimed that animals such as the spotted deer died due to the deforestation drive taken up by the government and urged for the status quo of forest land.