BRVS alleges irregularities in NEET, protests at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Alleging irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Bhartiya Rashtra Vidyarthi Samithi (BRVS), the student wing of the BRS party, attempted to gatecrash into Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Around 50 student activists reached Raj Bhavan and attempted to force their way into the Governor’s official residence.

Security guards closed the gates of Raj Bhavan, but BRVS activists scaled the gates in an attempt to enter.

A lone traffic constable struggled to stop the activists from scaling the gate.

Members of the BRS affiliated Bharat Rashtra Vidyarthi Samithi tried to Lay siege to the Raj bhavan while protesting and demanding a retest of the NEET exam on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ea6LD03qG2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 18, 2024

The police arrived shortly afterward and took the activists into custody, transporting them away in a police van.

A massive controversy erupted after a record number of 67 students scored the highest marks, with some of these high scorers coming from the same exam center in Haryana, leading to allegations of cheating or a paper leak. Students alleged that inflated grace marks were given and questioned this practice.