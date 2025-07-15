BSE building in Mumbai gets bomb threat

Mumbai: The iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in south Mumbai received a bomb threat email, which turned out to a hoax after a search of the premises, police said on Tuesday.

A BSE employee received an email on Sunday from an email ID mentioning the name of a political leader from south India, an official said.

The email claimed four RDX IEDs had been planted in the BSE building and warned of a blast around 3 pm on Monday, he said.

The BSE employee alerted the stock exchange authorities who then approached the Mumbai Police.

A team of the Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the BSE highrise tower and conducted a search, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

The police have registered a case against unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts were on to trace the email sender.

During the 1993 serial bomb blasts, the BSE building was one of the targets.