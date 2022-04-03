BSF DG reviews security scenario at LoC in J&K

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) DG Pankaj Singh on Sunday reviewed the current security scenario at forward locations on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

He also reviewed the status of synergy between the Army and the BSF, interacted with troops and was briefed by 53 Brigade Deputy Commandant about the prevailing operational scenario and preparations for the coming months.

Singh was also briefed about the BSF deployment in Machil sector and also interacted with troops and appreciated their professionalism, steely resolve to maintain the sanctity of the LoC.

The BSF DG expressed satisfaction on the operational preparedness of BSF and good synergy between Army and BSF and was apprised about the hardships being faced by the troops while working on high altitude.

He appreciated the very fact that despite hardships, zeal and enthusiasm of BSF troops in performing their assigned task is very praiseworthy and the Force has been successfully holding the ground on LoC in all these years.

This is a critical time as the snow starts melting in the coming week and the attempts of infiltration from the hostile neighbouring country is likely to increase in weeks to come, the officials in the security set up said.

They also said that with proper coordination with Army and BSF, the Indian security forces deployed at LoC will thwart any such endeavours from the neighbouring country.

The BSF DG had reviewed the security situation along the International Border and LoC on March 18, 202. He also interacted with the BSF personnel in Jammu division and appreciated their efforts in maintaining the sanctity of the border.

He was briefed about the critical aspects of border security and domination on the IB and the LoC and the general security scenario in its ‘Area of Responsibility’, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions on the Jammu IB.

The Jammu Frontiers officials also briefed the DG about the security challenges ranging from underground tunnelling to attempts to smuggle narcotics and weapons by Pakistan-based elements.

Singh also discussed the threat posed by the use of drones by Pakistan in abetting smuggling of weapons and narcotics into the Indian side, the officials had said.