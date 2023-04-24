BSF invites applications for Head Constable Recruitment 2023

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced Head Constables Recruitment 2023. The BSF invites online applications for 217 vacancies of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 vacancies of Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023

As per the official notification, candidates must have an intermediate qualification in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with an aggregate of 60 percent to be eligible for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).

Candidates with matriculation or equivalent and two years of Industrial Training Institute Certificate (ITI) will also be eligible.

Apart from educational qualifications, candidates must be between the age group of 18-25 years to apply for these vacancies. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will get the age relaxation as per government rules.

Application process and important dates

The application process for the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 is entirely online. Candidates can visit the official website of BSF (click here) and apply for the vacancies before the last date, which is May 12, 2023.

The selection of candidates will be done in three phases. The first phase is a written test scheduled to be conducted on June 4, 2023. The second phase involves Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and documentation. In the third and final phase, selected candidates will undergo a detailed medical examination.

Selected candidates will be governed by the BSF Act and Rules, and they will be in the pay matrix of Rs 25500-81100. Besides, they will also be entitled to other allowances.