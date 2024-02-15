BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over ceasefire violation along IB in Jammu

Cross-border firing continued for 25 minutes but there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 9:56 pm IST
BSF's 59th Raising Day: PM Modi, Kharge greet guardian of frontiers
BSF

Jammu: The BSF on Thursday lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers for unprovoked firing on one of its forward posts along the International Border here the previous day, officials said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The level flag meeting for nearly half-an-hour was held between the two sides at border outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh this afternoon, the officials said.

On Wednesday evening, Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire by firing on a BSF post at Makwal in the R S Pura Sector, prompting retaliation from the Indian side.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
LS polls: After TMC, AAP, now NC to ‘go solo’, setback to INDIA bloc

The cross-border firing continued for 25 minutes but there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

The officials said the meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere with both sides agreeing to maintain peace and tranquility on the International Border.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 9:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button