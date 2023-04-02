BSF officer dies of bullet injury in J&K’s Kathua district

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2023 7:02 pm IST
Representative Image

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died of a bullet injury in J&K’s Kathua district on Sunday, official sources said.

As per the sources, Assistant Sub-KInspector Sukhnandan Prasad, of Madhya Pradesh, died of a bullet injury from his service rifle on the international border in Kathua.

Also Read
Army vehicle damaged as shooting stones disrupts traffic at Jammu-Srinagar NH

“He was posted at Gurnam border outpost in Hiranagar sector when he was found in an injured condition.

MS Education Academy

“He was shifted to hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival,” a source said.

It is not clear whether Prasad died of accidental fire from his service rifle or by suicide.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2023 7:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button