BSF trooper killed, 6 others injured in J&K road accident

"The injured are being treated in the hospital. Police has registered a case in this incident," an official said.

Representative Image

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed and 6 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said a BSF vehicle went out of the driver’s control at Mankote in Poonch district and skidded off the road into a deep gorge.

“Seven BSF troopers were injured in this accident and one of them, identified as constable Ram Chandran of 158 BSF Battalion, succumbed to critical head injuries.

“The injured are being treated in the hospital. Police has registered a case in this incident,” an official said.

