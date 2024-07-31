BSF woman cop attacked by Bangladeshi intruders in West Bengal

Kolkata: A BSF woman constable was attacked by Bangladeshi intruders at the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal’s Nadia district, following which she fired in self-defense, a statement by the paramilitary force said.

On Wednesday morning, the constable saw 13 to 14 Bangladeshi intruders approaching the border fence in the Ranaghat area of the district, armed with knives and swords. They were attempting to cross from Bangladesh into India.

“She ran towards the intruders and gave them a verbal warning, but they forcefully entered Indian territory, surrounded the constable, and attacked her. By then, a fellow jawan also reached the spot and threw a stun grenade towards the intruders, which failed to deter them. To stop illegal crossing and in self-defense, the constable fired one round towards the intruders,” the statement added.

All the intruders took advantage of the darkness and forest and retreated to Bangladesh. The possibility of any intruder being injured by firing cannot be ruled out, the statement added.