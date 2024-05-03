BSP names more candidates, replaces three in UP

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh around Thursday midnight.

While it declared candidates for three more seats in the state, it replaced candidates on another three seats.

The party announced to field Saurabh Kumar Mishra from Gonda, Narendra Pandey from Kaiserganj, and Shiv Kumar Dohre from Barabanki reserved seat.

While Gonda and Kaiserganj candidates are Brahmin, the Barabanki nominee belongs to the Scheduled community.

The three seats where the party replaced the candidates are Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, and Domariyaganj.

In Azamgarh, Sabiha Ansari, a Congress defector, was replaced with Mashood Ahmed.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, Syed Danish has been replaced by Nadeem Ashraf.

In Azamgarh, BSP has changed candidates twice. The party had initially fielded its former Uttar Pradesh State President, Bhim Rajbhar, but then replaced him with Sabiha Ansari and now Mashood Ahmad.

In Domariyaganj, Mohammad Nadeem Mirza will contest instead of Khwaja Shamsuddin, whom the party had fielded earlier.

Meanwhile, the BSP announced to field Alok Kushwaha from the Lucknow East constituency.

The BSP has declared Ramesh Singh Patel a candidate for Allahabad.

In Bansgaon, Ram Samujh will contest on BSP’s ticket.

In Shravasti, the party has fielded Moinuddin Ahmed Khan alias Haji Daddan Khan.

In Varanasi, the party replaced Athar Jamal Lari with Syed Niyaz Ali.

In Bhadohi, Irfan Ahmed has been replaced by Harishankar Singh.