BSP releases another list of 11 candidates in UP

BSP has changed its candidate in Mainpuri and has fielded Shiv Pratap Yadav in place of Gulshan Shakya.

BSP chief Mayawati

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released another list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP has changed its candidate in Mainpuri and has fielded Shiv Pratap Yadav in place of Gulshan Shakya.

In Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, the BSP candidate is Athar Jamal Lari.

The BSP has fielded Muslim Khan in Budaun, and in Bareilly, the party candidate is Chhotelal Gangwar.

Uday Raj Varma will contest the Sultanpur seat on BSP symbol and Kranti Pandey is the candidate from Farrukhabad.

In Banda, the BSP candidate is Mayank Dwiwedi, and Khwaja Shamsuddin will contest the Dumariaganj seat.

In Ballia, the party has fielded Lallan Singh Yadav and in Jaunpur, the party candidate is Sreekala Singh.

Umesh Kumar will contest against Samajwadi Party’s Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur.

