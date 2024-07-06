BSP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief hacked to death in Chennai

An advocate by profession and known as a Dalit voice in the state, Armstrong previously served as a Councillor in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The President of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu unit, Armstrong.

Chennai: The President of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Tamil Nadu unit, Armstrong, was hacked to death on Friday evening by six unidentified individuals in the Perambur neighbourhood of Chennai.

According to reports, Armstrong was attacked when he was entering his house on Sadayappan Street in Perambur at around 7.30 p.m. on Friday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“After committing the crime, the assailants fled from the spot,” an official said, adding that the police have launched a hunt to nab the accused.

Further details are awaited.

