BSV Limited to set up vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, a leading biopharmaceutical company in the country, announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art injectable & vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 200 crores on Tuesday.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and expressed jubilation over the announcement.

“Glad to announce that @BSV_Global decided to announce that they will set up a state of the art injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility in @GenomeValley with an investment of Rs 200 crore.” K.T. Rama Rao further added, “Thanks to the MD of BSV @SanjivSnavangul Ji. This will consolidate Hyderabad as the vaccine hub of the world,” he said.

The company holds expertise in a range of biological, biotech, and pharmaceutical products. In addition, they are involved in therapeutic areas of Intrauterine insemination- In-vitro fertilizationIUI-IVF, Women’s Health, and Critical Care and offer products in the fields of assisted reproductive technology, critical care, neurology, gynecology, nephrology, hematology, urology, and emergency medicine.