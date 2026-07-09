Btech student dies after fall at Masaloddi waterfall in Mulugu

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old BTech first-year student died on Wednesday, July 8, after slipping and falling into the Masaloddi waterfall (Mashenuloddi Waterfall) at Dulapuram village in Wajedu mandal of Mulugu district.

The deceased, Yadha Vaibhav Kumar, a resident of Siddipet district, had gone to the waterfall along with six friends. According to eyewitnesses and police, he lost his footing and fell into the water while descending towards the falls.

Youths present at the spot immediately pulled him out of the water and rushed him to the Wajedu Government Hospital on a motorcycle. As no doctors were available at the hospital when he arrived, the staff nurse on duty attempted to save his life by administering emergency CPR.

Vaibhav Kumar succumbed while being shifted to Eturunagaram Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Wajedu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Masaloddi waterfall, part of a cluster of scenic falls in the Wajedu-Mulugu forest belt, is a popular trekking destination that draws visitors from across Telangana, particularly during the monsoon and summer months.