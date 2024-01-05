BTech student jumps off college building in Sangareddy, dies

Student dies by suicide in Sangareddy, video goes viral
Representational image

Hyderabad: A young female student of GITAM University, Sangareddy, took her life by jumping off the building on the university campus on Friday, January 5.

According to the reports, the deceased, Renushree, 18, was a second-year BTech student. A professor picked her up and called the ambulance after she pounded on the ground.

The proprietor informed the parents of the girl, who reside in Kukatpally.

As per sources, the authorities tried to hush up the unfortunate incident. However, somebody from the other side of the building recorded recorded the video and shared it on social media.

After witnessing the incident, spectators immediately called the ambulance. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries due to the late arrival of the medical vehicle, sources said.

The reason for suicide is not yet known. Further details are awaited.

