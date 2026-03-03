BTS fans in India, here’s your golden ticket to Korea’s BTS comeback!

Hyderabad: For lakhs of Indian BTS fans, this could be the moment they have been dreaming about. Streaming giant Netflix India has announced an exciting contest that gives Indian ARMY members a chance to attend the much-awaited BTS Comeback Live event in South Korea on March 21, 2026.

How to Participate in the Contest

The rules are simple but full of passion. Fans have to post a reel sharing seven reasons why they are the biggest BTS fan, tag @netflix_in and use the hashtag #BTSxNetflixIndia. Two lucky winners will be selected for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The deadline for entries is March 4.

India’s Growing BTS Craze

India’s love for BTS is not new. From metro cities to small towns, the Korean supergroup has built a massive and loyal fan base. Whether it is learning Korean lyrics, celebrating members’ birthdays with charity drives, or defending the band on social media debates, Indian ARMY shows unmatched dedication. BTS songs are streamed at midnight, albums are pre-ordered in minutes, and fan events are organised in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

More Than Just Music

Over the years, BTS has connected with Indian youth through powerful music about self-love, mental health and chasing dreams. Their songs like “Dynamite”, “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” became party anthems here too. For many young fans, BTS is not just a band but an emotion and a support system.

A Purple Dream Come True

This Netflix contest is more than just a trip. It is a recognition of how strong and visible the Indian ARMY has become globally. As excitement grows on social media, reels are already flooding timelines with creative edits, dance covers and emotional messages.

For two fans, the purple dream will soon turn into reality live in Korea, under the same stage lights as BTS.