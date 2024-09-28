Buchamma ‘murdered’: Harish Rao denied entry to Gandhi Hospital

Published: 28th September 2024
Former health minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao denied entry to Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Former health minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao along with former education minister and Maheswaram MLA Sabitha Indras Reddy were denied entry to Gandhi Hospital by police after a woman died by suicide fearing the demolition of her house by HYDRA.

G Buchamma, a resident of Kukatpally, hanged herself fearing she and her three daughters would become homeless if HYDRA demolition took place in their area.

Buchamma’s daughters told the media that she was a lady of courage and character, adding that she wasn’t someone who would take the extreme step.

Harish Rao along with other BRS leaders tried to visit Gandhi Hospital where Buchamma’s body was kept.

Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao called Buchamma a “state murder”.

“Buchamma did not die by suicide. It was ‘murder’ committed by the Revanth Reddy state government. I want to ask how many more have to die to stop the atrocities,” he said.

