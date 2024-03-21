Budaun killings: Mayawati calls for strict action but appeals against ‘politicisation’

Case was registered against Sajid and his brother both Javed under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), police said.

Haldwani violence: Loss of lives, property damage, worrying, says Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati

Lucknow: Expressing grief over the brutal murder of two minor brothers in Budaun, Bahujan Samaj Party president and former chief minister Mayawati on Thursday called for strict action and appealed against politicisation of the incident.

According to the police, Sajid, who ran a salon, entered the victim’s house on Tuesday and stabbed three brothers — Ayush (12), Yuvraj (10) and Ahaan alias Honey (8) — with a knife. While Ayush and Ahaan died, Yuvraj is admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition.

“The incident of the brutal murder of two brothers in Budaun is very sad and highly condemnable. Strict legal action is necessary against the culprits, so that the law and order does not deteriorate. Politics should not take place under its cover, especially during the election time,” the BSP chief posted on X in Hindi.

While Sajid was gunned down in an encounter after the incident, Javed surrendered before the police in Bareilly and was arrested, they said.

