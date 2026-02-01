Budget proposes Rs 10,000 cr investment in biopharma over next 5 years

She also proposed interventions in six areas, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2026 12:26 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country’s pharmaceuticals industry.

Biopharmaceuticals, or biologics, are complex medicines manufactured from living organisms, cells, or tissues rather than through chemical synthesis.

She also proposed interventions in six areas, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The minister added that semiconductor mission 2.0 will focus on producing equipment and materials designed for full-stack Indian IP (intellectual property).

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a specialized, autonomous business division within Digital India Corporation under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), designed to build a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem.

Sitharaman also announced support for mineral rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish critical mineral facilities.

MS Admissions 2026-27

She added that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is the third Kartavya of the government.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2026 12:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button