Budget Session: Congress leaders to meet to chalk out strategy

The party would evolve its strategy on how to corner the government during the short session that will continue till February 9.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st January 2024 2:53 pm IST
PM selfie booths at railway stations brazen waste of taxpayers' money: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders would meet here on Wednesday evening to evolve the party’s strategy during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The session started on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the houses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the interim budget on Thursday

Sources said the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the Parliament strategy group at her residence at 5.30 PM.

Top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, would be present at the meeting.

This is also the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections.

