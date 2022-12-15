Building body strength will make you tolerate spurious liquor: Bihar min

Vaishali: In the wake of the Chhapra hooch tragedy, Bihar Industry Minister Sameer Mahaseth claimed on Wednesday that the strength of the body has to be improved to tolerate ‘poisonous’ liquor.

The minister was present with other dignitaries at the state-level ball badminton tournament at Kushwaha Ashram in Hajipur. In an interaction with the reporters, he said, “Poor quality of liquor is coming to Bihar. This is causing slow poisoning for the people.”

As the minister was present at a sports event, he emphasized that sports can help in building the strength and immune system of the body, which can tolerate such spurious liquor. He said, “If you make yourself stronger by engaging in sports, you could tolerate the liquor.”

At least thirty-nine people died in Chhapra of Saran district after consuming the spurious liquor, confirmed by the police. The toll might go higher. The incident stirred a ruckus in the Bihar assembly yesterday where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper and slammed the BJP MLAs.

About taking responsibility on behalf of the government for such a tragedy, Sameer said, “If people are dying by taking poison, something is wrong in Bihar. In this way, Bihar will not achieve heights. If people give up the habit of drinking, it will be the best thing.”

The minister has also urged the media people to raise awareness among people about the ill effects of liquor along with the government.

The RJD leader has also raised questions about the government’s responsibility in tackling such issues.

He said, “Ministers already know that poison is coming to Bihar. Who will take responsibility for the lapse of administration as liquor is prohibited in the state long back? If the government can take credit for the prohibition of liquor in the state, who will take the responsibility for the deaths caused due to spurious liquor?”