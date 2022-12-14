If KCR is elected again, there will be liquor sarkar, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congres Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy stated on Wednesday that if Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is elected to power once again, it will not be kisan sarkar but liquor Sarkar.

He spoke to the media along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Pawan Khera at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. KCR had given the slogan “Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar“.

Also Read SC questions EC on deletion of names from AP, Telangana electoral rolls

“KCR’s family has an inextricable connection with liquor. His daughter Kavitha has been accused in the Delhi liquor scam. After TRS came to power in Telangana, state government’s income from liquor increased from Rs.10,500 crores to Rs.36,000 crores. KCR also bought some major media houses in Telangana to keep under his control and hence Congress is questioning the government on public issues with social media as a platform,” he remarked.

Revanth also spoke about the Telangana police raiding the office of Congress’ political consultant Sunil Kanugolu on Tuesday night.

“Late last night 200 policemen came in mufti to the Congress war room where there were also women working. The cops entered without any prior notice nor any warrant. 50 computers were taken away from the premises and data destroyed. Our leaders who went there to support the staff were met with arrests. Five people have been arrested in this case and their whereabouts unknown,” he added.

Revanth further said that a habeas corpus petition has been filed in the court keeping in mind the attack on democracy and freedom of speech.

KCR, Modi hand in glove

For the past eight years, KCR and Modi govts have been hand in glove with each other. The Central and state government are working together to coin money and get elected to power again.

“Does KCR want to bring Modi model rule in Telangana? Narendra Modi Ji’s policy is ICE (Income Tax, CBI, ED), NICE (Narcotics, Income Tax, CBI, ED). Ice and Nice models will not be tolerated in Telangana,” he added.

“BRS office opened in Delhi today. Kumaraswamy and Akhilesh Yadav graced the event. We request them not to support a corrupt and undemocratic government,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi ji’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in South India till November 8 was a phenomenal success. Fearing this success, Modi left important elections of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Municipality and toured Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on November 11 and 12,” he remarked.