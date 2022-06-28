Building collapse in Mumbai

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 28th June 2022 8:36 pm IST
Mumbai: NDRF workers rescue a woman from the site of the four-storey building collapse, at Naik Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The incident took place on Monday night. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: People vacate a building after collapse of a nearby four-storey building at Naik Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The incident took place on Monday night.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Rescue operation underway after a four-storey building collapsed at Naik Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The incident took place on Monday night.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: NDRF workers rescue a woman from the site of the four-storey building collapse, at Naik Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The incident took place on Monday night. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

