Building collapses in Delhi’s Kabir Nagar; two dead, one critical

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st March 2024 8:32 am IST
Building collapses in Delhi's Kabir Nagar
Building collapses in Delhi's Kabir Nagar

New Delhi: A two-storey building on Thursday collapsed in Kabir Nagar, Welcome killing two and critically injuring one person, an official said.

As per officials, the local authorities received a distress call at approximately 02:16 am about the building collapse.

Three workers were trapped under the debris. Despite the swift response from the rescue teams, two of the workers were declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Arshad, 30, and Tauhid, 20. The third worker, Rehan, 22, was critically injured in the incident. He is currently under treatment at GTB Hospital,North East DCP Joy Tirkey said.

The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are currently underway to locate him. Legal action will be taken in the matter, the official said.

Further investigation is ongoing.

