BuildNow applications to be processed as per GHMC merger

Hyderabad: In view of government orders merging 27 adjoining urban local bodies (ULBs) into Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), necessary modifications have been made to the instant registration/instant approval applications in the BuildNow app.

All new applications can be submitted as usual, and even previously submitted applications (before the merger) will also be processed by the respective newly re-designated GHMC circles.

GHMC merger

The Telangana government, on December 3, issued an order for merging 27 ULBs within the Hyderabad–Telangana core urban area into the GHMC.

The Government Order (GO) 264 was issued after the Telangana cabinet, on November 25, approved and made amendments to the GHMC Act and the Telangana Municipal Act.

The following ULBs have been included in the GHMC: