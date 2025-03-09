Built in temple premises, 17th century mosque in Telangana on verge of collapse

Hyderabad: A uniquely placed ancient Qutb Shahi era (1518-1687) mosque in Telangana’s Siddipet district is on the verge of collapsing due to neglect. The Salandri Masjid, which was built in the seventeenth century by the famous brothers and ministers Akkanna-Madanna, is nearly about to fall into oblivion. What is important to note is that the mosque is located inside a temple premises!

The Salandri Masjid is located around 110 km away from Hyderabad, at Salandri village in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district. The mosque in Telangana is located inside the premises of Ramalingeshwara temple and it also has a Sarai (stepwell).

The demolition of the historic Jagirdar Masjid in Chikur village of Moinabad in July 2024 by realtors was a wake-up call for politicians and activists. Unfortunately, the centuries old architectural legacy of the Qutub Shahi dynasty was bulldozed.

The Qutb Shahi kingdom was formed in 1518 and its fourth king Muhammed Quli Qutb Shah was the founder of Hyderabad. The kingdom controlled what are the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of north Tamil Nadu at one point.

The Salandri stepwell complex with the mosque behind it

The legend has it that Akkanna, the peshkar (chief secretary) and Madanna, the prime minister during the last Qutb Shahi sultan Abul Hasan (1672-1687), used to pass from that route quite often along with their troops. History says that they built the Sarai in this picturesque landscape where they could quench their thirst, take bath and rest before proceeding further in their journey.

They named the sarai as ‘Chalivendram’ (where one can quench thirst), which later became ‘Salandri.’ There are chambers inside the stepwell for changing clothes, and also a Shiva linga inside one of the chambers. A few more temples built in the medieval architecture behind the stepwell too had Shiva lingas inside them.

The mosque is located on the northern side of the stepwell, built on an elevated platform.

“In those days the rulers used to travel in Dandu Baata (the path taken by the military unit while travelling). For every 10 km of the route, such stepwells with temples and mosques in Telangana were built. Because the armies comprised both Hindus and Muslims, temples were constructed alongside mosques for the soldiers to offer prayers,” said historian D Satyanarayana, who termed the stepwell unique in architecture.

The entire stepwell complex witnessed decades of neglect, coupled with repeated attempts by treasure hunters, who didn’t spare even the Shiva lingas. The stepwell was filled with wild shrubs and water hyacinth for decades.

It was only in the last couple of decades, a teacher from Chinnakodur had bought the land, and started restoring and renovating the temples and the stepwell. The temples have been developed so well that presently an annual jatara is held there during the Shivrathri festival.

However, the historic mosque is on the verge of collapse.

The structural damage of the mosque

It is a beautiful mosque with two minarets on the front side, built in the architectural style of the Qutub Shahi era using stones arranged like bricks, and lime mortar. The Salandri mosque has striking resemblance with the Jagirdar masjid and many mosques built in the Qutub Shahi era.

A huge Peepal tree has emerged from the rear wall of the mosque, which poses serious threat to the structural stability of the mosque.

The walls of the mosque come crumbling down

According to Shahabuddin, a resident of a nearby village, Muslims from Chinnakodur do come to the mosque occasionally to offer prayers, and they have been making repairs to the mosque every year.

However, those efforts have only further damaged the structure, as cement and concrete is being used to cover the damaged walls, and whitewash to make it look good from outside. The historic structure risks dying a slow death, unless efforts are made to conserve the mosque before it is too late.