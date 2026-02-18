Bulldozer justice? HC questions HYDRAA in Gudimalkapur case

Court asks how HYDRAA determines land as govt property; directs no fencing in Gudimalkapur without clear proof of encroachment; hearing posted to March 3.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th February 2026 7:54 am IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 17, expressed strong displeasure over the actions of HYDRAA in allegedly taking over private land in Gudimalkapur by terming it as government property without a clear determination.

Hearing a petition, the court questioned how authorities ascertain that a particular parcel of land belongs to the government and what procedure is followed to determine whether the property is under judicial dispute.

Bulldozer justice?

The court also asked whether the Supreme Court’s observations against “bulldozer justice” would not apply to HYDRAA’s actions.

The observations came during the hearing of a petition filed by businessman Prasad N Tanjerla, who challenged the demolition of a shed and the erection of a fence on his 1,351-square-yard plot in Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad.

The petitioner alleged that the authorities acted without establishing clear proof that the land was government property.

HC orders

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who heard the matter, directed the authorities not to proceed with fencing unless there is clear and specific evidence of encroachment.

The judge adjourned the hearing to March 3 for further consideration.

