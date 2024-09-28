Bulldozer raj: Harish Rao slams Congress over HYDRA demolitions

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao slammed the Congress government over the ongoing demolitions by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) for the Musi riverfront development.

During an interaction with people residing on the Musi river bed at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, September 28, Harish Rao, along with Sabita Indra Reddy and other BRS leaders, assured the residents that the party would extend legal aid to all such families and challenge their displacement in the court of law.

Several residents claimed that they had been living alongside the riverbed for years and had acquired all legal documents for the construction of their homes. A resident of Vishal Nagar Colony, Bandlaguda, Mohammed Ayub urged the government to push their Musi River project outside the city to safeguard their homes.

“If the demolitions are for beautification and tourism purposes, I want to bring to your notice that the river flows outside the city as well. There is a lot of space for beautification where the Musi flows between Vikarabad and until it meets the Krishna River,” said Ayub.

He further added that he was a legal resident of the area and had acquired all documents for his home. “I have lost appetite and sleep over being termed as an encroacher, despite following all legal procedures. “It hurts our emotions,” said the aggrieved man, requesting the BRS to help them. `

Harish Rao further warned the Telangana government that “bulldozer justice” would only result in tarnishing the image of Hyderabad, known for its opportunities and inclusivity. He questioned the decision to approve large commercial and residential developments along the Musi River while demolishing the homes of the poor, who have lived in these areas for years.

The BRS MLA during the interaction alleged that the HYDRA demolitions had led to the unfortunate death of a resident, Buchammma. The woman ended her life allegedly over the fear of eviction and demolition of her home by HYDRA. He called the woman’s suicide “murder by policy,” attributing it to the direct consequences of Revanth Reddy’s decision-making.

He further questioned Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s “reckless decisions”, adding that another woman had tragically passed away due to a heart attack after allegedly receiving a demolition notice.

Additionally, Harish Rao cautioned that these government decisions, which have left thousands of families in uncertainty, would not benefit the state. He urged the authorities to reconsider their approach and prioritise the needs of the people.

Appeal to Rahul Gandhi

In an appeal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding actions taken by HYDRA, Harish Rao called for a more humane and inclusive strategy that balances urban development with the rights and livelihoods of the affected families.

He stressed that the beautification project should not come at the cost of displacing residents and disrupting their lives.

The BRS MLA called on Rahul Gandhi to intervene and stop the demolitions for the Musi riverfront project, emphasizing that he has previously taken a stand against BJP’s ‘bulldozer raj’ in North India.

Harish Rao stressed the importance of achieving an all-party consensus before any decisions are made regarding the future of the Musi River project. He insisted that no further actions should be taken without consulting all stakeholders, including representatives from every political party, to ensure a fair and transparent decision-making process.