Bullet train project head Satish Agnihotri sacked over alleged corruption

The India Railways on Thursday sacked Bullet train project head Satish Agnihotri over alleged misuse of power, diversion of funds.

Satish is also the managing director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Indian Railways showed Satish the door base on on judgement of a Lokpal court in June. The court ordered a CBI probe against the accused over corruption, reported India Today .

In a letter to the NHSRCL, the railway board stated that Satish has been sacked as the project head with immediate effect.

“The competent authority has approved the termination of office of Satish Agnihotri. He has been directed to be relieved with immediate effect,” read the letter.

Director, Projects. Rajendra Prasad has been appointed as the interim project head for the next three months. NHSRCL is a joint venture of the Government of India and participating states for implementing high-speed rail projects. The firm was entrusted with completion of the bullet train project between Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

The case dates back to September 2021, when the RVNL claimed that Satish and a former director of finance were involved in corruption. The two misused their power to divert Rs 1,100 crore (Rs 1,600 crore with interest) in an unauthorised manner to a private company called Krishnapatnam Rail Company Limited (KRCL), a subsidiary of the Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL).