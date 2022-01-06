‘Bulli Bai’ app: Main schemer arrested by Delhi Police in Assam

The Delhi Police’s IFSO special cell from Assam has arrested and brought to Delhi a man named Neeraj Bishnoi, who is said to be the accused in connection to the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case.

Police speaking to ANI, said that Neeraj is the main conspirator and the Twitter account holder of the app. As per police testimonies, the accused is a 20-year-old B.Tech student studying in Bhopal’s Vellore Institute of Technology. Neeraj is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam’s Jorhat town.

#UPDATE | Neeraj Bishnoi (20), arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO team in 'Bulli Bai' app case, is a resident of Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat. He is a BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal: IFSO — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, an engineering student from Bengaluru, Vishal Kumar (21), a young girl from Uttarakhand, Shweta Singh and one of her friends Mayank Rawal (21) have been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, informed police on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of ‘Sulli Deals’ which triggered a similar row last year.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR after journalist Ismat Ara lodged a complaint stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named ‘Bulli Bai’ created on the GitHub platform. After the controversy, Github had removed the user from its hosting platform.

(This is an ongoing story. It will be updated as and when details surface.)