Hyderabad’s food scene never stays still for long. From the city’s love for bun maska and Irani chai to the Korean cream bun craze, foodies are always chasing the next viral bite. Now, a new contender has entered the spotlight, and it is quickly becoming the talk of social media.

A dessert cart called Bun Go, parked near Khajaguda Lake, is drawing long queues with its loaded Italian-style sweet buns. Food bloggers, Instagram creators and dessert lovers have been flocking to the cart, making it one of Hyderabad’s hottest food trends this season.

Soft, Gooey and Impossible to Resist

At first glance, the buns look simple. But one bite reveals why they have gone viral.

The freshly baked buns are served warm and incredibly soft, with a light and fluffy texture that almost melts in the mouth. They are then generously covered with rich sauces and creamy spreads that flow over the sides, creating a dessert that is both comforting and indulgent.

The Chocolate Bun is a dream for chocolate lovers. Thick layers of silky chocolate coat the bun, creating a rich and satisfying flavour in every bite. The Pistachio Bun, meanwhile, offers a nutty and creamy experience with its vibrant pistachio topping that adds both colour and flavour.

The combination of warm bread, smooth cream and decadent toppings makes these buns feel like a cross between a pastry, a dessert and a comforting evening snack.

Big Flavour, Small Price

One of the biggest surprises is the price. Despite their premium appearance and generous toppings, the buns cost around Rs 89 each, making them an affordable treat for students, families and young professionals.

The eye-catching presentation has also made them a favourite for Instagram reels. The dripping chocolate, colourful pistachio cream and soft bun texture create the kind of visuals that social media users love to share.

Catch It Before It Moves

Bun Go currently operates from 6 pm to 11:30 pm in the Khajaguda street food lane, opposite Khajaguda Lake. Since the mini van cart has become increasingly popular, visitors are advised to arrive early before stocks run out.

And there is another reason to hurry. The cart may not remain at the same location forever. So if you’ve been seeing these loaded buns all over your feed, now is the time to try them.