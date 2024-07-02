Burari-like ‘mass suicide’ sends shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh

In a terrifying incident, similar to the 2018 Burari deaths case, a family of five members reportedly died by suicide in a village in the Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The bodies of Rakesh Dodwa, 27, his wife Lalita Dodwa, 25, and their sons Prakash, 7, and Akshay, 5, were found hanging next to each other from the ceiling of their kutcha house with rope, while the body of their daughter, Laxmi, 9, was found lying on the floor on Monday, July 1, police said.

Citing preliminary information, police had initially stated that all five bodies were hanging in the house. However, a villager later informed the police that the couple and their two sons were found hanging, while the girl’s body was lying on the floor of their house in Ravdi village.

“The information about the death of five people at Ravdi village in Sondwa tehsil was received at 9.20 AM on Monday,” the police official said.

A team headed by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Alirajpur has been constituted to probe the incident as no suicide note was found at the spot, he said.

Prima facie, the incident occurred between 7 pm on Sunday and 6 am on Sunday.

According to police, the family head Rakesh Dodwa was a farmer. He also used to work as a mason in Gujarat.

A dog squad and a forensic team have reached the spot and collected fingerprints. A forensic team from Indore is also reaching the spot, police said, adding that the postmortem of bodies is videographed.

Burari ‘mass suicide’ case

The incident delivers a strange resemblance to the Burari deaths case wherein a family of eleven died by suicide in Delhi on July 1, 2018 (the same day).

The bodies of ten members were found hanging in the courtyard, with blindfolds on and their mouths taped, while an elderly woman was found strangled in another room. The investigation revealed handwritten notes, the family believed, were suggestions for attaining salvation through certain rituals which ultimately led to their deaths.

However, the deaths were later attributed to shared delusion or psychosis. One of the family members, Lalit, believed that he was orchestrating the incident under the belief that his “deceased father’s spirit had taken over his body to guide the family.”

“The notes talk about how one can attain salvation and how the human body is temporary but the soul always continues to live on,” PTI reported, quoting an investigating officer.]

(With PTI inputs)