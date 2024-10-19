Burger car to 11kg gold coin: 6 offbeat museums of Hyderabad

In a city like Hyderabad where every nook and corner is steeped in history, museums are a common sight. While landmarks like the Salar Jung Museum, Nizam Museum and Chowmahalla Palace draw crowds for their grand collections, there’s a lesser-known side to Hyderabad’s museum scene that offers something refreshingly different. Offbeat and interesting, these museums showcase unique aspects of art, history, and culture, giving visitors a chance to explore the city’s rich heritage from unconventional perspectives.

Siasat.com takes you on a tour of some such offbeat exhibits, each promising a unique experience far removed from the usual tourist trail.

1. Sudha Car Museum

When talking about museums, one cannot miss the quirky Sudha Car Museum located in Bahadurpura. Founded by K. Sudhakar, an eccentric car designer, this museum showcases a collection of custom-made cars and bikes that resemble everyday objects such as handbags, cameras, and even a burger! Each vehicle on display is a functioning piece of art, handcrafted with the finest attention to detail. Its wacky, imaginative creations will surely delight anyone with a penchant for the bizarre.

What Siasat.com Recommends: Make sure to check out the Guinness World Record-holding largest tricycle on display.

(Image Source: Instagram)

2. Health Museum

The Health Museum, housed in the Ajanta Pavilion at the Public Garden, offers valuable insights into various health issues. It is split into two sections- one focuses on nutrition, anatomy, and the history of diseases like tuberculosis, leprosy, and malaria, while the other highlights childbirth and motherhood. It features detailed displays, including organs like the brain and a human fetus, making it a compelling yet intense experience, not suited for the faint-hearted.

What Siasat.com Recommends: Visit on a Wednesday or Saturday for health-related film screenings.

(Image Source: Instagram)

3. Saifabad Mint Museum

Inaugurated in 2022, the Saifabad Mint Museum is located inside the Royal Mint of the Nizams, Lakdikapul. The museum features a diverse collection of currency notes, coin sets, and old handheld tools used in coin production. Additionally, visitors can explore materials like counterweights, offering a detailed look at the craftsmanship behind minting during the Nizam, Mughal, and British eras.

What Siasat.com Recommends: Check out the replica of the world’s largest gold coin weighing 11 kg which was minted in India.

(Image Source: Instagram)

4. Railway Museum

The Railway Museum at Kacheguda is a fascinating tribute to the origin and growth of India’s railways, particularly under the Nizam’s rule. Opened in 2015 by the South-Central Railway, it showcases photographs, vintage rail equipment, and memorabilia that trace the development of Hyderabad’s rail network. Visitors can also explore colonial-era signaling devices, locomotive prototypes, tickets, and working models.

What Siasat.com Recommends: A standout exhibit is the ‘Sir Alec’ Steam Locomotive, built in 1907 by Kitson & Co, Leeds, which serves as a nostalgic reminder of the steam era.

(Image Source: Instagram)

4. Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum

The Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum in Hyderabad, near Bapu Ghat, is India’s first permanent interactive museum focused on Gandhi’s values of peace, truth, and ahimsa. It offers four key programs, including the ‘I Am Gandhi’ interactive experience for students and ‘Invoking Gandhi,’ which highlights how Gandhi’s legacy influences global leaders and brands. Additionally, it offers a 12-day South Africa tour, which includes visits to historic sites, and interactive workshops centered around Gandhi’s time in South Africa.

What Siasat.com Recommends: Check out the unique mobile store with over 100 Gandhi-themed souvenirs like apparel, books, and accessories.

(Image Source: Instagram)

6. Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum

Located in Masab Tank, the Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum (NCTM) is dedicated to the social and cultural life of tribal communities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It takes visitors on a journey through the fascinating lives of tribal communities like the Yerukulas, Gonds, Koyas, Savaras and Lambadas.

What Siasat.com Recommends: Don’t miss the mini auditorium that screens films on tribal culture and the library with over 14,500 books on tribal communities from India and around the world.