Burglar nabbed at Jamali Darwaza with cash and break-in kit

Hyderabad: A habitual offender was arrested by Golconda police in a burglary case, and Rs 70,000 were recovered from his possession.

Police had received a complaint on July 6 from Ameer Khatoon of Naya Qila, stating that a house was burglarised on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, where Rs 70,000 in cash, a gold ring, and earrings were stolen.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect on July 7 at Jamali Darwaza. Suspected burglary tools, like an iron rod, gloves, and a mask, were also found in his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Mujahid Qureshi alias Javeed, 31, resident of Kattelmandi, Abids and a tin shed worker.

The accused has previously been booked for robbery and burglary in different police stations of Hyderabad and was also involved in a murder case in 2019 in Maharashtra’s Shivaji Nagar.