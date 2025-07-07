Three held for burglary in Hyderabad; mobile phones, cash seized

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Monday, July 7, for house burglary in the Jeedimetla area. The incident occurred on July 2.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Asif, a milk vendor, and Mohammed Asif and Mohammed Ameer. Asif and Ameer are friends of the milk vendor. They burgled the house of Nelage Sangamesh, who owns a milk booth.

Sangamesh is a resident of Apuroopa Colony, SR Naik Nagar, Jeedimetla. The victim filed a complaint with the Jeedimetla police stating that on July 2, he left home in the afternoon to visit his mother-in-law in Muthangi, Patancheru. His daughter called him around 11:30 pm to ask if he was returning home. He told her to close the doors but not lock them.

When he returned on July 3, Sangamesh found his mother and daughter frightened. His daughter told him she saw an unknown person leaving the house. It was then discovered that Rs 3,50,000 and a mobile phone were missing from the house.

Based on the complaint, the Jeedimetla police launched an investigation. The accused were nabbed while trying to dispose of the stolen phone at Shapurnagar crossroads during a vehicle check. They failed to produce documents and were taken to the police station. During interrogation, they confessed voluntarily.

Apart from the mobile phone, the police seized cash worth Rs 2,15,000 from the accused. They were arrested for burglary and booked under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).