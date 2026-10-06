Burglars cut open Hyderabad ATM, flee with Rs 30 lakh

The incident occurred between 3 and 3:30 am. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
ATM being forcibly opened by burglars in Hyderabad, Rs 30 lakh stolen.
Police inspect the ATM after theft

Hyderabad: Burglars broke open an Axis Bank ATM with a gas cutter in Shamshabad and decamped with around Rs 30 lakh in cash in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6.

The incident occurred at the ATM located in Satamrai under Shamshabad police limits. After being alerted, Shamshabad police reached the spot and began examining CCTV footage to identify the burglars.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the RGIA police said, “The burglars used a gas cutter to break open the ATM and stole the money. The incident occurred between 3 and 3:30 am. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused.”

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A CLUES team also inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police are examining CCTV footage from the ATM and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

A case of house burglary at night has been registered under Section 331 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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