Burglars decamp with 1 kg of gold in Siddipet

The incident occurred in Dubbaka mandal at the residence of Chinta Rajkumar, who was away with his family for a pilgrimage in Kashi.

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Representational image used to depict burglary
Representational image used to depict burglary

Hyderabad: Burglars decamped with more than 1kg of gold from a house in Siddipet district on Sunday, June 28.

The incident occurred in Dubbaka mandal at the residence of Chinta Rajkumar, who was away with his family for a pilgrimage in Kashi. The burglars noticed that the house was empty and broke open the door before stealing the gold ornaments.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dubbaka Sub Inspector Keerthi Raju said, “Rajkumar and his family are still on pilgrimage in Kashi. Their relatives are yet to file a complaint regarding the burglary based on which we will register a case.”

Subhan Bakery

The police said the exact value of stole gold is yet to be known, and a probe is underway.

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