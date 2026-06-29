Burglars decamp with 1 kg of gold in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Burglars decamped with more than 1kg of gold from a house in Siddipet district on Sunday, June 28.

The incident occurred in Dubbaka mandal at the residence of Chinta Rajkumar, who was away with his family for a pilgrimage in Kashi. The burglars noticed that the house was empty and broke open the door before stealing the gold ornaments.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Dubbaka Sub Inspector Keerthi Raju said, “Rajkumar and his family are still on pilgrimage in Kashi. Their relatives are yet to file a complaint regarding the burglary based on which we will register a case.”

The police said the exact value of stole gold is yet to be known, and a probe is underway.