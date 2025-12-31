Burqa-clad Hyderabad woman dances during Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebration

Hyderabad: A burqa-clad woman was seen dancing on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi in the Old City of Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 30.

She surprised everyone by dancing in the Venkateswara Swamy procession at Charminar.

Video of Hyderabad Woman’s dance goes viral

The video of the woman is making rounds on social media with many praising her.

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar too shared the video on his X handle and wrote, “A simple moment that reflects Hyderabad’s centuries of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, witnessed by many near Charminar today.”

Netizens’ reactions

After the dance video of Hyderabad woman went viral, a netizen wrote, “Welcome to South India. We have lovely people here in Hyderabad. I have seen a few Muslims and Hindus participating in carol singing too during Christmas.”

Another person wrote, “Good for our eyes, but one person can’t change the history & facts.”