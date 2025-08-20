Burqa-clad kids shown as ‘terrorists’ in Gujarat school, probe ordered

A primary school in Gujarat has come under the scanner for depicting burqa-clad children as “terrorists” in a skit as part of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, triggering major controversy.

Taking cognisance, the state education department, on Wednesday, August 20, sought a report from the school after a video of the celebrations went massively viral on social media platforms.

The incident occurred in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. In the video, a few girls in white dresses can be seen performing on a song describing the beauty of Kashmir.

Moments later, three burqa-clad girls carrying “guns” enter the scene and “shoot” the others, while an audio in the background says that “terrorists had killed innocent civilians during the Pahalgam attack.”

“After the video surfaced on social media, the district education officer (DEO) received a representation alleging that the play had hurt the sentiments of Muslims. He sought a factual report from us within seven days,” said Munjal Badmaliya, the administrative officer of the Bhavnagar Municipal School Board.

Girls wore burqa as it is easily available, claims edu officer

However, the school teachers and principal insist they had no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community. The school principal told us officials the play was based on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Badmaliya said.

“The girls who were given the role of terrorists were instructed to cover their faces with black cloth. However, these girls wear burqas, and according to them, they were more easily available than a piece of black cloth,” claimed Badmaliya.

After the cold-blooded killing of 26 persons, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)