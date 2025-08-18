Video: Rajasthan medical intern asked to remove veil for patient safety; triggers row

A young Muslim medical intern at the Women’s Hospital (MCH) was asked by a senior female doctor to remove her veil for patient safety in Rajasthan’s Tonk district.

The issue rose after the intern, whose face was allegedly covered, administered an injection to a patient.

A video of the incident emerged on social media platforms. Dr Bindu Gupta reprimands the intern by telling her that hospital staff must reveal their faces to patients. “We object to this. The face of the medical representative administering the injection must be visible,” she said.

हिजाब से क्या दिक्कत है?



राजस्थान टोंक जिले के जनाना अस्पताल (MCH) में महिला डॉक्टर और इंटर्नशिप कर रही मुस्लिम स्टूडेंट में हिजाब को लेकर बहस हो गई।



महिला डॉक्टर ने छात्रा को ड्यूटी के दौरान हिजाब नहीं पहनने के लिए कहा। इस पर छात्रा ने धार्मिक आस्था का विषय बताकर हिजाब में ही… pic.twitter.com/xL0m9PX5tt — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) August 18, 2025

When the intern replied that she is bound by her religious beliefs, the senior doctor said, “If you have a problem showing your face, you should not work here.”

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Dr Gupta said she asked the intern to remove her veil only during duty hours for clinical purposes. Citing medical protocols, she said, “The intern refused to comply and instead recorded and posted the video.”

The senior doctor further claimed her behaviour towards the Muslim student was not communal.

Meanwhile, hospital in-charge, Dr Vinod Parveria, said the matter has been reported to higher officials. “The student was instructed to show her face for medical duties, which is standard practice. We are enquiring into the matter,” he was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

There has been no formal complaint from either the doctor or the intern. Tonk city Kotwali police station said the video is currently under investigation and strict legal action will be taken against anyone making controversial or inflammatory comments.

Also Read Kashmiri students stopped from classes over hijab in Bengaluru

Local BJP leaders complain to Tonk collector

However, the episode took a political turn after a few local leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Muslim woman of “enticing communal tension by lying.”

On Monday, August 18, local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Tonk district collector demanding strict action against those “spreading communal discord.”

Local Congress leaders have conveyed their disapproval over the incident. ents.