Bus conductor’s quick response saves man in Secunderabad

The conductor is seen placing a key in the man's hand, which is widely believed to stop a seizure despite lacking scientific backing.

Hyderabad: A tragedy was averted at the Secunderabad bus stop on Sunday, September 7, thanks to the quick response of a Medchal depot conductor who attended to a man suffering a seizure.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, showing the man lying on the ground, with the conductor, Chakri, placing a key in his hand. It is a common belief that putting a metal object in the hand of a person having a seizure can help stop it or “ground” the person.

Even though the practice is widely regarded as a myth and has no medical backing, in this case, the man was able to sit up after the conductor’s intervention and eventually regained his senses.

The video was shared by TGSRTC’s official X page, commending Medchal depot conductor Chakri’s actions.

