TGSRTC to add 275 electric buses in IT corridor of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Tuesday, September 2, announced that it will add 275 electric buses in the IT corridor of Hyderabad.

Currently, 200 electric buses ply in the city’s IT corridor. TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar announced while addressing representatives of IT companies at a meeting held at Tech Mahindra campus in Hyderabad.

“Buses are being designed to meet the commuting needs of software employees. TGSRTC is also offering metro deluxe and electric buses on hire to IT firms to ensure safe and reliable travel for employees,” Sajjanar explained.

Highlighting traffic issues caused by large number of private vehicles, the managing director urged IT employees to opt for public transport. He also suggested that companies provide incentives for staff using RTC services.

The meeting was organised jointly by TGSRTC, ASSOCHAM, and Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC). Representatives from various IT firms shared suggestions for better transport facilities, which RTC officials assured would be considered.