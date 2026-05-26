Bus driver ‘dismissed’ by TGSRTC for criticising Congress, minister clarifies

Hyderabad: The comments made by a hired driver of state-run RTC suggesting that the ruling Congress should prioritise procurement of paddy and maize instead of protesting fuel price hike, have triggered a political row on Tuesday with BRS and BJP alleging that he was removed from service with a “dictatorial attitude”.

The incident occurred during a protest organised by Congress leaders, including state Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, at Jagtial town on May 25. Ashok, a hired driver of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) who was driving a bus, made the remarks, drawing attention to the need for paddy and maize procurement.

A video of his remarks, along with an alleged notice issued by an RTC Depot Manager to the bus owner asking for his removal have gone viral.

Speaking to reporters here, BRS MLA T Harish Rao claimed that Ashok’s suspension reflected the “dictatorial attitude” of the Congress government and demanded that the suspension be withdrawn.

Echoing similar concerns, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao accused the Congress dispensation of following the footsteps of Indira Gandhi during the Emergency period in the country.

ఇదే అసలైన నిరంకుశ 'ఇందిరమ్మ రాజ్యం'!



నాడు దేశంపై ఎమర్జెన్సీని రుద్ది భారతదేశాన్ని ఒక 'జైల్ ఖానా'గా మార్చిన ఇందిరా గాంధీ అడుగుజాడల్లోనే నేటి తెలంగాణ కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం పయనిస్తోంది.



రాజకీయ నాటకాలు కట్టిబెట్టి రైతుల ధాన్యం కొనుగోళ్లపై దృష్టి పెట్టాలని ఒక కాంగ్రెస్ మంత్రిని… pic.twitter.com/1T7XfRV8G6 — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) May 26, 2026

However, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar denied reports that Ashok was removed from service, clarifying that he was only a hired driver and not an employee of RTC.

Also Read TGSRTC gives Rs 1 crore relief to families of drivers who died in accidents

The RTC management has been directed not to take any action against the driver and urged the opposition not to politicise the issue.

“Ashok spoke on behalf of the farmers. We welcome that. The Centre is showing negligence in paddy procurement. Still, the state government is taking all steps to see that the procurement process takes place smoothly,” he said in a video release.