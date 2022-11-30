Bus runs over two women in Telangana

The bus driver did not stop the vehicle after knocking down the victims. The passersby informed the police. The police scanned the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

Hyderabad: Two women were killed when they were knocked down by a bus in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar of Manakondur in Karimnagar district when the two women were walking on the road.

A bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was on its way from Warangal to Karimnagar, ran over the pedestrians. Both women died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Rajavva and Lacchava.

