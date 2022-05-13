Bus with pilgrims on board catches fire in Katra

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 13th May 2022 9:05 pm IST
Bus with pilgrims on board catches fire
Katra: Police personnel and forensic experts inspect the charred remains of a bus that caught fire on its way from Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine base camp to Jammu, in Katra, Friday, May 13, 2022. At least 4 people died and 20 sustained burn injuries in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: An injured passenger being shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, Friday, May 13, 2022. Four people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in Katra area of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district. (PTI Photo)
Katra: Police personnel and forensic experts inspect the charred remains of a bus that caught fire on its way from Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine base camp to Jammu, in Katra, Friday, May 13, 2022. At least 4 people died and 20 sustained burn injuries in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

