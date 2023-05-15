Bushra Bibi will be arrested to humiliate me, alleges Imran Khan

Lahore: As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government gears up to kick start its sit-in from Monday to press Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to resign, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed details of an alleged London plan, which according to him, has been devised to keep him out of the politics to delay and rig elections, the media reported.

“Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” The News quoted the former premier as saying.

In a Twitter thread, he claimed that the plan now was to humiliate him by putting “Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next 10 years”.

The ruling PDM had announced staging a protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court against CJP Bandial for the judiciary’s “undue facilitation” of Khan.

Terming it a “drama”, Khan wrote: “The JUI-F drama being done outside the SC is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn’t give a verdict according to the Constitution.”

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the coalition government will once again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open), The News reported.