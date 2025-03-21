Businessman held for cheating job seekers, farmers

The accused, identified as Guru Sriranga Srinivas Bodanaboina was arrested in Langer Houz.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st March 2025 5:53 pm IST
Businessman held for cheating job seekers, farmers
Businessman held for cheating job seekers, farmers

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old businessman was arrested on Friday, March 21 for allegedly cheating unemployed individuals and farmers under the guise of providing hand loans and promising partnerships in new software company.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Guru Sriranga Srinivas Bodanaboina, a resident of Padmaja Colony in Guntur, who hails from the Prakasam district. He initially worked as a software employee in Begumpet before venturing into real estate.

According to reports, in 2019, he allegedly duped a complainant interested in exporting vegetables by supplying fake okra seeds under an unregistered brand, and collecting money from farmers. When the seeds failed to germinate, he promised compensation but later switched off his phone.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad company almost loses Rs.1.95 crore after message from ‘CMD’

In 2022, he allegedly manipulated a complainant’s son into signing a sale deed instead of a mortgage deed for a Rs 3 lakh loan, later using the property for further loans. In 2023, the accused reportedly defrauded another individual of Rs 17.50 lakh under the pretence of a startup software company partnership.

Following a tip-off, police arrested the accused in Langer Houz and booked a case against him.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st March 2025 5:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button